Friday, August 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
17215-W-Camelback-Rd-Goodyear-AZ
The 599,351-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse facility at 17215 W. Camelback Road in Goodyear, Ariz., is Sub-Zero’s third facility in the West Valley market.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

ViaWest Completes 599,351 SF Sub-Zero Warehouse Facility in Goodyear, Arizona

by Amy Works

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based ViaWest Group has completed the development of a manufacturing and warehouse facility in Goodyear for kitchen appliance manufacturer Sub-Zero Group.

Situated on 36.4 acres at 17215 W. Camelback Road, the 599,351-square-foot property features ultra-high-efficiency HVAC units and 34 truck bays. The warehouse is Sub-Zero’s third facility in the West Valley market.

Scottsdale Investment Management is the partner on the industrial build-to-suit project. DLR Group served as architect, Kimley-Horn provided engineering services and Willmeng Construction led the building team.

You may also like

RCB Equities, REDA Receive $115M Acquisition Loan for...

MainStreet Property, HAL Real Estate Obtain $77M Refinancing...

Thrive Senior Living, Orison Holdings Break Ground on...

Southwest Networks Signs 12,888 SF Industrial Lease Near...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 674-Bed Student Housing...

Bull Realty Brokers Sale of Hotel in Atlanta’s...

Colliers Arranges 215,822 SF Industrial Lease in Newnan,...

BH Properties Acquires 405,250 SF Mixed-Use Hazard Center...

JLL Arranges $152M in Construction Financing for Jersey...