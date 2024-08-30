ViaWest Completes 599,351 SF Sub-Zero Warehouse Facility in Goodyear, Arizona

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based ViaWest Group has completed the development of a manufacturing and warehouse facility in Goodyear for kitchen appliance manufacturer Sub-Zero Group.

Situated on 36.4 acres at 17215 W. Camelback Road, the 599,351-square-foot property features ultra-high-efficiency HVAC units and 34 truck bays. The warehouse is Sub-Zero’s third facility in the West Valley market.

Scottsdale Investment Management is the partner on the industrial build-to-suit project. DLR Group served as architect, Kimley-Horn provided engineering services and Willmeng Construction led the building team.