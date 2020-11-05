ViaWest Delivers 140,372 SF Spec Industrial Space to Chandler Airport Submarket

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — ViaWest Group has completed the development of two speculative industrial buildings located at the southwest corner of Willis Road and Hamilton in Chandler’s Airport submarket.

Totaling 140,372 square feet, the two buildings feature 65,892 square feet and 74,480 square feet — divisible to 13,000 square feet to 35,000 square feet. The buildings feature 28-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, a mix of dock-high and grade doors and a 180-foot shared concrete gated truck court. Each building has speculative suites complete and are nearly move-in ready.

The two buildings complete Phase II of the AZ 202 Commerce Park. The first phase included a build-to-suit for PODS Moving and Storage. Andy Markham, Mike Haenel and Phil Haenel of Cushman & Wakefield are handling marketing and leasing efforts for the property.