Thursday, April 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Sight-Logistics-Park-Tempe-AZ
Sight Logistics Park in Tempe, Ariz., features a 155,916-square-foot building and a 201,187-square-foot building.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

ViaWest Divests of 357,103 SF Sight Logistics Park in Tempe, Arizona

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — ViaWest Group has sold Sight Logistics Park, a two-building industrial property in Tempe. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Completed in 2023, Sight Logistics Park consists of the 155,916-square-foot Building 1 at 6840 S. Harl Ave. and the 201,187-square-foot Building 2 at 6860 S. Harl Ave. The buildings feature 32-foot clear heights, 100 percent HVAC coverage, 66 dock-high doors, a 200-foot truck court, 10 grade-level doors and 8,400 amps of power. At the time of sale, the park was 88 percent occupied by a variety of tenants, including nVent, Daikin, Rentex and Supply Chain Solutions.

Ben Geelan, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales handled the transaction. Rob Martensen, Phil Breidenbach and Sam Jones of Colliers handled local leasing efforts for the property.

You may also like

Curtis Holdings Sells Tallman Hotel, Blue Wing Saloon...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 13,440 SF...

CBRE Arranges Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in...

Transwestern Brokers Sale of 58,645 SF Office Showroom...

Venture One Acquires 31,394 SF Industrial Building in...

PCA Arranges Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Outdoor...

Quantic Wenzel Opens 45,000 SF Headquarters Facility in...

Gantry Secures $59.6M in Acquisition Financing for Three...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 652,647 SF Industrial Portfolio...