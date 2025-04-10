ViaWest Divests of 357,103 SF Sight Logistics Park in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, ARIZ. — ViaWest Group has sold Sight Logistics Park, a two-building industrial property in Tempe. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Completed in 2023, Sight Logistics Park consists of the 155,916-square-foot Building 1 at 6840 S. Harl Ave. and the 201,187-square-foot Building 2 at 6860 S. Harl Ave. The buildings feature 32-foot clear heights, 100 percent HVAC coverage, 66 dock-high doors, a 200-foot truck court, 10 grade-level doors and 8,400 amps of power. At the time of sale, the park was 88 percent occupied by a variety of tenants, including nVent, Daikin, Rentex and Supply Chain Solutions.

Ben Geelan, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales handled the transaction. Rob Martensen, Phil Breidenbach and Sam Jones of Colliers handled local leasing efforts for the property.