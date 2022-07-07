REBusinessOnline

ViaWest Enters Denver Market with Plans to Develop 134,400 SF Downtown Distribution Center

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Industrial, Western

Downtown-Distribution-Center-Denver-CO

Slated for completion in second-quarter 2023, Downtown Distribution Center in Denver will feature 134,400 square feet of Class A industrial space.

DENVER — Phoenix-based ViaWest Group is entering the Denver market with plans to develop Downtown Distribution Center, a freestanding, Class A industrial building at 5601 Franklin St. in Denver.

Situated on 9.32 acres, the 134,400-square-foot building is slated for delivery in second-quarter 2023. The property will feature modern design with 32-foot clear heights, 28 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, heavy power, ESFR sprinklers, ample trailer and auto parking, clerestory windows and Class A office space.

Drew McManus, Bryan Fry and Ryan Searle of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale of the land to ViaWest and will handle leasing of the new project.

