ViaWest Enters Denver Market with Plans to Develop 134,400 SF Downtown Distribution Center
DENVER — Phoenix-based ViaWest Group is entering the Denver market with plans to develop Downtown Distribution Center, a freestanding, Class A industrial building at 5601 Franklin St. in Denver.
Situated on 9.32 acres, the 134,400-square-foot building is slated for delivery in second-quarter 2023. The property will feature modern design with 32-foot clear heights, 28 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, heavy power, ESFR sprinklers, ample trailer and auto parking, clerestory windows and Class A office space.
Drew McManus, Bryan Fry and Ryan Searle of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale of the land to ViaWest and will handle leasing of the new project.
