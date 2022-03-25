ViaWest Enters Salt Lake City Market, Plans 171,600 SF Spec Industrial Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, Utah, Western

ViaWest plans to develop a 171,600 speculative industrial building at 3255 W. 500 South in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY — Phoenix-based ViaWest Group has acquired an 18-acre industrial development site at 3255 W. 500 South in Salt Lake City. Terms of the transaction were not released. The site contains an existing 37,000-square-foot industrial building, which was built in 2016.

Phillip Eilers of Cushman & Wakefield represented the ViaWest Group and James Merrill of cRc Nationwide represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

ViaWest plans to split the existing lot, creating a separate 11-acre parcel on which it will construct a new 171,600-square-foot Class A speculative industrial building to accompany the existing building on the property.