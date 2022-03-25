REBusinessOnline

ViaWest Enters Salt Lake City Market, Plans 171,600 SF Spec Industrial Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, Utah, Western

3255-W-500-S-Salt-Lake-City-UT

ViaWest plans to develop a 171,600 speculative industrial building at 3255 W. 500 South in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY — Phoenix-based ViaWest Group has acquired an 18-acre industrial development site at 3255 W. 500 South in Salt Lake City. Terms of the transaction were not released. The site contains an existing 37,000-square-foot industrial building, which was built in 2016.

Phillip Eilers of Cushman & Wakefield represented the ViaWest Group and James Merrill of cRc Nationwide represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

ViaWest plans to split the existing lot, creating a separate 11-acre parcel on which it will construct a new 171,600-square-foot Class A speculative industrial building to accompany the existing building on the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  