ViaWest Group Acquires Insight Enterprises Office Portfolio in Tempe, Plans Industrial Redevelopment

ViaWest plans to demolish the existing 102,000-square-foot property at 6280 S. Harl Ave. in Tempe, Ariz., and develop two Class A industrial buildings totaling 358,114 square feet. (Rendering credit: McCall & Associates)

TEMPE, ARIZ. — A joint venture partnership led by Phoenix-based ViaWest Group has purchased three real estate properties in Tempe from Insight Enterprises for $26.8 million. Phil Breidenback and Kathy Foster of Colliers International Arizona represented the seller and handled the transaction.

The portfolio includes a 102,000-square-foot office building at 6280 S. Harl Ave., a 130,270-square-foot industrial/back office property at 910 W. Carver Ave. and an adjacent 56,240-square-foot office building at 8123 S. Hardy Ave.

ViaWest plans to demolish the South Harl Avenue building, which will house Insight’s headquarters through December of this year. ViaWest then plans to develop two Class A industrial buildings, totaling 358,114 square feet, on the 19-acre site. The facilities will feature 32-foot clear heights and a shared truck court. Each speculative building will be available for a single tenant or space divisible to 30,000 square feet.

McCall & Associates is serving as architect and Wilmeng is serving as general contractor for the buildings, which are slated for completion in mid-2022. Rob Martensen of Colliers International Arizona will serve as leasing agent for the new buildings.

The West Carver Avenue building offers 100,270 square feet of industrial/back office space and a 30,000-square-foot mezzanine area. Insight currently occupies 70,000 square feet of the building through December 2021. ViaWest plans to reconstruct the interior and reposition it as an air-conditioned industrial building. The renovated facility will offer 100,000 square feet to 110,000 square feet with 32-foot clear heights, 6,000 amps of power, a 1.8-acre outside storage area and up to 10.2 per 1,000 parking ratio. Martenson will handle leasing of the repositioned building upon completion, scheduled for mid-2022.

TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC) occupies the 56,240-square-foot building at South Hardy Avenue, which is adjacent to the West Carver Avenue asset, as a call center through December 2022.