ViaWest Group, Barings Receive $107M in Construction Financing for Industrial Project in Phoenix

PHOENIX — ViaWest Group and Barings have received $107 million in construction financing for ReDiscover Logistics Park, an industrial development located at 2402 W. Beardsley Road in Phoenix. Kevin MacKenzie, Jason Carlos and Lilley Kroll of JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan through a life insurance company.

Situated on 43.5 acres, ReDiscover Logistics Park will offer 808,448 square feet of industrial space spread across four individual buildings ranging from 189,280 square feet to 212,000 square feet with clear heights of 32 to 36 feet, designed to accommodate a diverse range of manufacturing and distribution tenants. The development will incorporate flexible space configurations, a 200-foot shared truck court depth, FM Global compliant sprinkler systems and 980 parking spaces.

Construction is underway, with completion slated for first-quarter 2027.