Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Located at 2727 W. Grovers Ave. in Phoenix’s Deer Valley submarket, the single-tenant property features 23,000 square feet of industrial space.
ViaWest Group Buys 23,000 SF Industrial Building in Phoenix’s Deer Valley

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — ViaWest Group has acquired a single-tenant industrial building, located at 2727 W. Grovers Ave. in Phoenix’s Deer Valley submarket, for an undisclosed price. Gary Cornish and Geoffrey Turbow of CBRE handled the off-market transaction with the undisclosed seller.

The 23,000-square-foot property features six dock-high trailer positions, four grade-level doors and 1.4 acres of gated outdoor yard space. A wholesale distributor of specialty building products currently occupies the building.

