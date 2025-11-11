ViaWest Group, GEM Realty Capital Break Ground on 470,334 SF Industrial Park in West Valley City, Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — ViaWest Group, in partnership with GEM Realty Capital, has broken ground on 5400 Commerce Center, an industrial development located at 7301 W. 5400 South in West Valley City. Totaling 470,334 square feet, the project will feature a 97,249-square-foot Building 1, 154,586-square-foot Building B and 218,499-square-foot Building 3. Each building will be LEED-certified and feature ESFR sprinkler systems, 32- to 36-foot clear heights and 3,000 amp to 4,000 amp 480/277V power. Matt McAfee, Tom Dischmann, Jeff Richards and Chris Liddell of CBRE are leading the leasing efforts for the project.