Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialUtahWestern

ViaWest Group, GEM Realty Capital Break Ground on 470,334 SF Industrial Park in West Valley City, Utah

by Amy Works

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — ViaWest Group, in partnership with GEM Realty Capital, has broken ground on 5400 Commerce Center, an industrial development located at 7301 W. 5400 South in West Valley City. Totaling 470,334 square feet, the project will feature a 97,249-square-foot Building 1, 154,586-square-foot Building B and 218,499-square-foot Building 3. Each building will be LEED-certified and feature ESFR sprinkler systems, 32- to 36-foot clear heights and 3,000 amp to 4,000 amp 480/277V power. Matt McAfee, Tom Dischmann, Jeff Richards and Chris Liddell of CBRE are leading the leasing efforts for the project.

You may also like

Reports: Amazon Acquires Data Center Site in Northern...

Gatsby Florida to Develop 220,000 SF Office Tower...

MWI Property Group Delivers 192,924 SF Industrial Facility...

Foxfield Purchases 75,000 SF Industrial Facility in Nashville

BLDG Management Unveils Plans for 1,300-Unit Multifamily Project...

Jackson Square Properties Disposes of Multifamily Property in...

Ballast Acquires Grosvenor Court Apartments in San Francisco...

Kiser Group Brokers $13M Sale of Skilled Nursing...

Thompson Ranch Development Sells Retail Center in Aurora,...