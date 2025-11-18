ViaWest Group, GEM Realty Capital Receive $43.3M Construction Loan for Industrial Project in West Valley City, Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — ViaWest Group and GEM Realty Capital have received $43.3 million in construction financing for the development of 5400 South, a previously announced three-building warehouse project in West Valley City. Kevin MacKenzie, Jason Carlos, Jeff Pew and Lilley Kroll of JLL secured the floating-rate loan for the borrower.

Situated on 28.7 acres at 7301 W. 5400 S, the 470,334-square-foot development will feature clear heights ranging from 32 feet to 36 feet across the buildings. In total, 5400 South will offer 110 dock-high doors, 18 grade-level doors, 54 trailer parking spaces and 443 automobile parking spaces. The buildings will offer flexible space configurations ranging from 19,500 square feet to 218,499 square feet.

Construction commenced in November, with completion slated for December 2026.