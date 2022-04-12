REBusinessOnline

ViaWest Group, Nicola Wealth Real Estate Plan Three Industrial Buildings in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Advanced-Industrial-Park-Mesa-AZ

Advanced Industrial Park in Mesa, Ariz., will feature three buildings offering a total of 335,066 square feet of industrial space. (Rendering courtesy of Cawley Architects)

MESA, ARIZ. — ViaWest Group and Nicola Wealth Real Estate have acquired a 20.7-acre industrial development site in Mesa from an undisclosed seller for $9.7 million. The companies plan to develop Advanced Industrial Park, a three-building, Class A industrial complex, on the site.

Totaling 335,066 square feet, the park will consist of a 122,690-square-foot Building A, a 131,737-square-foot Building B and an 80,639-square-foot Building C. Buildings are divisible down to approximately 20,000 square feet and will be available for multiple users.

The project team includes Cawley Architects, JMC Engineering, GC and Clayco. Construction is scheduled to begin in May for delivery in first-quarter 2023.

Jackie Orcutt of CBRE brokered the land sale and helped ViaWest and Nicola Wealth Real Estate define a business plan for the development.

