Located in Phoenix, Blackhawk Corporate Center features 252,350 square feet of medical and office space across three buildings.
ViaWest Group Sells 252,350 SF Blackhawk Corporate Center in Phoenix to Big Sky Medical Real Estate

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — ViaWest Group has completed the disposition of Blackhawk Corporate Center, a three-building office and medical campus in Phoenix’s Deer Valley submarket. Big Sky Medical Real Estate acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1997 and 1998, the 252,350-square-foot campus was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to a variety of office and medical users. Blackhawk Corporate Center is located at 20401 N. 29th Ave. and 2902 and 3010 W. Agua Fria Way, with immediate freeway visibility and accessibility from Interstate 17 and Loop 101 and a parking ratio of 5.33/1,000.

Steve Lindley, Alexandra Loye, Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover with Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

