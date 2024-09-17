Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Canyon-Corporate-Plaza-Phoenix-AZ
Canyon Corporate Plaza in Phoenix features 311,706 square feet of Class A office space.
AcquisitionsArizonaOfficeWestern

ViaWest Group Sells 311,706 SF Office Campus in Phoenix to CaliberCos

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — ViaWest Group has completed the disposition of Canyon Corporate Plaza, a Class A office campus located on 11.6 acres in Phoenix, for an undisclosed price. The buyer is CaliberCos Inc., a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based financial services company in the alternative asset management space.

Steve Lindley and Alexandra Loye of Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets team represented the seller in the deal.

Canyon Corporate Center offers 311,706 square feet of office space within a transit-oriented location in Phoenix’s I-17 Corridor and close to two stops on the newly opened light rail extension. At the time of sale, the property was nearly vacant.

You may also like

Mid-America Brokers Sale of Fully Leased Retail Property...

Philo TV Signs 8,100 SF Office Lease in...

JLL Opens Second Office in Central Iowa

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Sells Life Sciences Facility...

Bel Air Lighting Buys 112,667 SF Industrial Building...

EverBank Agrees to Acquire Michigan-based Sterling Bank for...

Jefferson County Port Authority Buys 18 Acres in...

Atlantic Aviation Signs 26,608 SF Office Lease in...

Interra Realty Brokers $19.3M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...