ViaWest Group Sells 311,706 SF Office Campus in Phoenix to CaliberCos

PHOENIX — ViaWest Group has completed the disposition of Canyon Corporate Plaza, a Class A office campus located on 11.6 acres in Phoenix, for an undisclosed price. The buyer is CaliberCos Inc., a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based financial services company in the alternative asset management space.

Steve Lindley and Alexandra Loye of Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets team represented the seller in the deal.

Canyon Corporate Center offers 311,706 square feet of office space within a transit-oriented location in Phoenix’s I-17 Corridor and close to two stops on the newly opened light rail extension. At the time of sale, the property was nearly vacant.