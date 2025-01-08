Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Located at 3255 W. 500 South in Salt Lake City, the 40,709-square-foot industrial property is fully leased to a provider and distributor of industrial and manufacturing products.
ViaWest Group Sells 40,709 SF Warehouse in Salt Lake City

by Amy Works

SALT LAKE CITY — Arizona-based ViaWest Group has completed the sale of a freestanding warehouse located at 3255 W. 500 South in Salt Lake City. A St. Louis-based private real estate investment firm acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Built in 2016 on 2.2 acres, the property offers 40,709 square feet of single-tenant space, which is fully leased on a long-term basis to a provider and distributor of industrial and manufacturing products. Phil Haenel, Will Strong, Foster Bundy and Katie Repine of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal. Phillip Eilers and Jon Schreck of Cushman & Wakefield provided market leasing services.

