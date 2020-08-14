ViaWest Group Sells Bell 17 Industrial Campus in Phoenix’s Deer Valley Submarket for $8.3M

Located in North Phoenix’s Deer Valley submarket, Bell 17 Industrial offers a total of 70,495 square feet of industrial space spread across three buildings.

PHOENIX — ViaWest Group has completed the disposition of Bell 17 Industrial, a three-building industrial park in North Phoenix’s Deer Valley submarket. An undisclosed private investor acquired the asset for $8.3 million.

Totaling 70,495 square feet, Bell 17 Industrial is located at 16602 N. 23rd Ave., 16601 N. 25th Ave. and 2401 W. Phelps Road. At the time of sale, the three buildings were fully occupied by multiple tenants.

Geoffrey Turbow, Anthony DeLorezo, Rusty Kennedy, Daniel Calihan and Bryan Johnson of CBRE Capital Markets represented the seller, while Mark Trueblood of Glendale, Calif.-based Trumark Real Estate Management Services represented the buyer in the deal.