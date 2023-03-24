Friday, March 24, 2023
Chandler Crossroads is a Class A industrial project totaling 216,322 square feet in Chandler, Arizona.
ViaWest Group Sells Chandler Crossroads Industrial Campus in Arizona for $40.1M

by Jeff Shaw

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — ViaWest Group and its institutional joint venture partners have sold Chandler Crossroads I & II, a Class A industrial project totaling 216,322 square feet in Chandler. 

Developed in 2016 and 2022, respectively, the Southeast Valley portfolio consists of two buildings located at 2800 and 2900 S. Gilbert Road. The project was 78 percent leased at the time of escrow, but was fully leased to seven tenants by the time the deal closed. 

An undisclosed investor acquired the asset for $40.1 million. Will Strong, Phil Haenel, Micki Strain, Kirk Kuller, Molly Hunt and Callahan Conway of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West team represented ViaWest in the deal.

