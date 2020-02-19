ViaWest Group Sells Industrial Portfolio in Phoenix for $16.6M
PHOENIX — ViaWest Group has completed the sale of Broadway Industrial Center and 45th Avenue Industrial Park in Phoenix. New York-based KKR acquired the three-building portfolio, located at 2950 E. Broadway Road and 77 N. 45th Ave., for $16.6 million.
Will Strong of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Matt McDougall and Ken McQueen of Lee & Associates, handled the transaction.
Constructed in 1984, 45th Avenue Industrial Park features 24-foot clear heights and a 125- to 150-foot truck court. Current tenants include Storopack and Western Millworks. Broadway Industrial Center consists of two buildings, totaling 95,094 square feet, with 24-foot clear heights and grade-level doors. Major tenants include Reddy Ice, Goldie’s Motors and Cereus Graphics.
At the time of sale, both properties were fully leased.