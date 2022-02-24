ViaWest Group, Taconic Capital Advisors Divest of 140,161 SF Concorde Commerce Center in Phoenix for $23M
PHOENIX — Phoenix-based ViaWest Group and New York-based Taconic Capital Advisors have completed the disposition of Concorde Commerce Center, a three-story office building in Phoenix. Idaho-based Stafford Holdings acquired the asset for $23 million.
Located at 2222 W. Dunlap Ave., the 140,161-square-foot property features a two-story atrium lobby. At the time of sale, the building was 84 percent leased to Ciox/Datavant, a health data provider, and Kiewit, a construction and engineering company.
Barry Gabel, Chris Marchildon, Geoff Turbow, Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo and Gary Cornish of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.