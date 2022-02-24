ViaWest Group, Taconic Capital Advisors Divest of 140,161 SF Concorde Commerce Center in Phoenix for $23M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

Concorde Commerce Center in Phoenix features 140,161 square feet of office space.

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based ViaWest Group and New York-based Taconic Capital Advisors have completed the disposition of Concorde Commerce Center, a three-story office building in Phoenix. Idaho-based Stafford Holdings acquired the asset for $23 million.

Located at 2222 W. Dunlap Ave., the 140,161-square-foot property features a two-story atrium lobby. At the time of sale, the building was 84 percent leased to Ciox/Datavant, a health data provider, and Kiewit, a construction and engineering company.

Barry Gabel, Chris Marchildon, Geoff Turbow, Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo and Gary Cornish of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.