Thursday, April 30, 2026
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1450-E-Buckeye-Rd-Phoenix-AZ.jpg
Core & Main occupies the 39,360-square-foot industrial property at 1450 E. Buckeye Road in Phoenix.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

ViaWest Group, Walton Street Capital Sell 39,360 SF Industrial Property in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — ViaWest Group and Walton Street Capital have completed the disposition of 1450 East Buckeye Road, a fully leased industrial building in Phoenix, to Stonelake Capital Partners for an undisclosed price. Phil Haenel, Will Strong, Foster Bundy and Paul Boyle of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix Industrial Private Capital Group represented the sellers and procured the buyer in the deal.

Core & Main occupies the 39,360-square-foot property as a key distribution hub for its extensive piping division and operations. The building features ample loading doors, an efficient warehouse configuration, a large secured truck court and more than 1 acre of excess yard designed to support large-scale distribution and logistics. Additionally, the property’s infrastructure supports a range of industrial uses and offers flexibility for future tenant needs. The facility’s location on East Buckeye Road offers direct access to major transportation routes, including I-10 and State Route 202.

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