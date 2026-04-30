ViaWest Group, Walton Street Capital Sell 39,360 SF Industrial Property in Phoenix

PHOENIX — ViaWest Group and Walton Street Capital have completed the disposition of 1450 East Buckeye Road, a fully leased industrial building in Phoenix, to Stonelake Capital Partners for an undisclosed price. Phil Haenel, Will Strong, Foster Bundy and Paul Boyle of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix Industrial Private Capital Group represented the sellers and procured the buyer in the deal.

Core & Main occupies the 39,360-square-foot property as a key distribution hub for its extensive piping division and operations. The building features ample loading doors, an efficient warehouse configuration, a large secured truck court and more than 1 acre of excess yard designed to support large-scale distribution and logistics. Additionally, the property’s infrastructure supports a range of industrial uses and offers flexibility for future tenant needs. The facility’s location on East Buckeye Road offers direct access to major transportation routes, including I-10 and State Route 202.