Farmer Industrial Center in Tempe, Ariz., features two buildings offering a total of 93,903 square feet of industrial space.
ViaWest Group, Walton Street Capital Sell Farmer Industrial Center in Tempe for $24.5M

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — ViaWest Group and Walton Street Capital have completed the disposition of Farmer Industrial Center, a two-building industrial park in Tempe. Speed Bay acquired the asset, located at 9185 and 9245 S. Farmer Ave., for $24.5 million.

Totaling 93,903 square feet, the property features a clear height of 20 feet, six dock-high and 13 grade-level doors, with additional capacity through two punch-outs, wet-pipe sprinkler systems and ample parking at 2.6 spaces per 1,000 square feet. At the time of sale, the property was 94.1 percent leased to seven tenants, including aerospace, third-party logistics, home improvement services and electrical testing industries.

Ben Geelan, Greer Oliver, Bryce Beecher and Gigi Martin of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

