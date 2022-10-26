ViaWest Group, Willmeng Construction Break Ground on Sight Logistics Park in Tempe, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Slated for completion in July 2023, Sight Logistics Park in Tempe, Ariz., will feature two buildings offering a total of 356,904 square feet of industrial space.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based ViaWest Group, with Willmeng Construction as general contractor, has broken ground on Sight Logistics Park in Tempe. The infill redevelopment project will revitalize the 17.9-acre parcel that was the former global headquarters for Insight Enterprises.

Located at 6820 S. Harl Ave., Sight Logistics Park will offer two industrial buildings totaling 356,904 square feet. The 155,717-square-foot building and the 201,187-square-foot building will both feature 32-foot clear heights, 33 dock-high doors and four drive-in doors.

McCall & Associates Architects designed the project, which is slated for completion in nine months. Demolition of the former Insight headquarters began in July for completion in July 2023.

Rob Martensen, Phil Breidenbach and Sam Jones of Collier Arizona are handling the leasing of Sight Logistics Park.