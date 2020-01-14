ViaWest, Taconic Capital Acquire Two-Building Office Complex in Phoenix for $27M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

Canyon Corporate Plaza in Phoenix features 313,000 square feet of office space spread across two buildings at 2510 and 2512 W. Dunlap Ave.

PHOENIX — A joint venture between ViaWest Group and New York-based Taconic Capital Advisors has purchased Canyon Corporate Plaza, a core-plus office campus in Phoenix. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $27 million.

The property consists of a five-story building and a six-story building, each offering a parking garage, plus 6.4 acres of developable land. Constructed in 1989 and 2000, the 313,000-square-foot asset is located at 2510 and 2512 W. Dunlap Ave. in Northwest Phoenix.

At the time of sale, the property was 66 percent occupied. The buyers plan to renovate the asset with upgrades including new lobbies, elevator modernizations, a food truck plaza, tenant lounge and more.

Dennis Desmond, Tivon Moffitt and Peter Baumann of JLL’s Phoenix office and Lynn LaChapelle of JLL’s San Diego office represented the buyer and seller in the deal. John Bonnell, Brett Abramson, Chris Latvaaho and Chris Beall of JLL will handle leasing for the property.