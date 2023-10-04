Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Base-Phase-1-GB-Glendale-AZ
The first phase of The Base in Glendale, Ariz., will feature seven buildings offering a total of 1.2 million square feet of industrial space.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

ViaWest, Willmeng Break Ground on 1.2 MSF First Phase of Industrial Campus in Glendale, Arizona

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based ViaWest Group, as developer, and Willmeng Construction, as general contractor, have broken ground on The Base, Phase I. Located in Glendale, The Base will be a 144-acre industrial campus at full build out.

The first phase will include seven buildings, spanning 1.2 million square feet. The buildings will range in size from 85,000 square feet to 309,000 square feet with divisibility down to approximately 20,000 square feet. The second phase is proposed to include eight buildings, totaling 780,600 square feet, and ranging in size from 41,000 square feet to 141,000 square feet.

The buildings will feature heavy power, ESFR sprinkler systems, a combination of dock-high and grade-level loading, concrete truck courts, ample car parking, R-38 insulation and clear heights ranging from 28 feet to 36 feet.

Completion of Phase I is slated for fourth-quarter 2024.

DLR Group is serving as architect and Kimley-Horn as civil engineer for the project. CBRE will handle leasing for both phases.

Will Strong, Kirk Kuller, Molly Hunt, John Alascio and TJ Sullivan of Cushman & Wakefield secured equity financing for the development. JLL Capital Markets arranged a $96.5 million construction loan for the project.  

You may also like

RISE Receives Approval for 750,000 SF Mixed-Use Project...

Talonvest Capital Arranges $27.8M Bridge Loan for Long...

PX4 Development Buys Long Island Hotel for $15M,...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $8.3M Sale of Industrial...

High Street Residential Completes 310-Unit Smith & Rio...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $91.8M Expansion of Friendship Village Senior...

Red Rock Developments Underway on 946,400 SF Spec...

Phoenix Investors Acquires 922,444 SF Industrial Facility in...

Blueprint Negotiates Acquisition of Five Seniors Housing Communities...