ViaWest, Willmeng Break Ground on 1.2 MSF First Phase of Industrial Campus in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based ViaWest Group, as developer, and Willmeng Construction, as general contractor, have broken ground on The Base, Phase I. Located in Glendale, The Base will be a 144-acre industrial campus at full build out.

The first phase will include seven buildings, spanning 1.2 million square feet. The buildings will range in size from 85,000 square feet to 309,000 square feet with divisibility down to approximately 20,000 square feet. The second phase is proposed to include eight buildings, totaling 780,600 square feet, and ranging in size from 41,000 square feet to 141,000 square feet.

The buildings will feature heavy power, ESFR sprinkler systems, a combination of dock-high and grade-level loading, concrete truck courts, ample car parking, R-38 insulation and clear heights ranging from 28 feet to 36 feet.

Completion of Phase I is slated for fourth-quarter 2024.

DLR Group is serving as architect and Kimley-Horn as civil engineer for the project. CBRE will handle leasing for both phases.

Will Strong, Kirk Kuller, Molly Hunt, John Alascio and TJ Sullivan of Cushman & Wakefield secured equity financing for the development. JLL Capital Markets arranged a $96.5 million construction loan for the project.