Vibe Brand Boutique Office Properties Sells Three-Building Complex in Redmond, Washington

REDMOND, WASH. — Vibe Brand Boutique Office Properties has completed the disposition of Vibe Redmond, a three-building Class A office complex in Redmond. Muslim Association of Puget Sound (MAPS) and Medina Academy acquired the asset for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction. Tom Pehl, Charles Safley and Jeff Hudson of CBRE’s Capital Markets team in the Pacific Northwest represented the seller, while Jim Reed and Adrienne Hunter of Lee & Associates represented the buyers in the deal.

Developed in 1982 on 7.7 acres, the three buildings at 5000, 5010 and 5020 148th Ave. NE offer a total of 146,165 square feet. Medina Academy will use Building A for a middle school and high school. MAPS will convert Building C into a mosque and spiritual center once the property is vacated and redevelop Building B into an education and outreach center.