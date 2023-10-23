Monday, October 23, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
As part of the sale-leaseback, Bowlero has leased back the 38 bowling alleys from VICI Properties on triple-net leases. (Photo courtesy of Bowlero Corp.)
AcquisitionsLeasing ActivityRetailSoutheastVirginia

VICI Acquires 38 Bowling Alleys from Bowlero in $432.9M Sale-Leaseback Deal

by John Nelson

MECHANICSVILLE, VA. — VICI Properties Inc. has acquired 38 bowling alleys from Mechanicsville-based Bowlero Corp. in a sale-leaseback transaction for a total $432.9 million. Bowlero will now occupy the properties, which are located across 17 states, on a triple-net-lease basis. Initial annual rent for the lease will total $31.6 million. The deal also included an eight-year right of first offer (ROFO) term for VICI to purchase Bowlero’s real estate assets. J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor to VICI in the transaction, and Hogan Lovells US LLP and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP provided legal counsel.

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential REIT that owns one of the largest portfolios of gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Bowlero is a publicly traded company that operates 325 bowling alleys across North America. Earlier this year, Bowlero acquired the Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC brand, which operated 14 locations across nine states. In 2019, the company purchased the Professional Bowlers Association.

You may also like

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $49.3M Construction Financing for...

Crescent Communities Sells Two Multifamily Communities Totaling 642...

Alliance Residential Opens 323-Unit Broadstone Optimist Park Apartments...

Advenir Oakley to Develop 302-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project...

DRP to Break Ground on 270-Unit Perimeter Pointe...

Red Rock Signs Dunlop Sports to 304,884 SF...

Montecito Medical Acquires Seven Medical Office Buildings in...

Hertha Metals Signs 18,017 SF Industrial Lease in...

Oxford Partners Negotiates 14,228 SF Industrial Lease Renewal,...