VICI Acquires 38 Bowling Alleys from Bowlero in $432.9M Sale-Leaseback Deal

MECHANICSVILLE, VA. — VICI Properties Inc. has acquired 38 bowling alleys from Mechanicsville-based Bowlero Corp. in a sale-leaseback transaction for a total $432.9 million. Bowlero will now occupy the properties, which are located across 17 states, on a triple-net-lease basis. Initial annual rent for the lease will total $31.6 million. The deal also included an eight-year right of first offer (ROFO) term for VICI to purchase Bowlero’s real estate assets. J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor to VICI in the transaction, and Hogan Lovells US LLP and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP provided legal counsel.

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential REIT that owns one of the largest portfolios of gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Bowlero is a publicly traded company that operates 325 bowling alleys across North America. Earlier this year, Bowlero acquired the Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC brand, which operated 14 locations across nine states. In 2019, the company purchased the Professional Bowlers Association.