VICI Properties Provides $105M Construction Loan for Margaritaville Resort in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — VICI Properties Inc. has entered into a construction loan agreement for up to $105 million in financing to affiliates of Homefield Kansas City to fund the development of a Margaritaville Resort in Kansas City. The construction loan has an initial term of three years with three 12-month extension options. The Margaritaville Resort, set to open in summer 2025, will serve as the anchor to the Homefield Development, an ongoing project in Kansas City that will house Homefield’s new youth sports training facility and baseball center that are currently under development within the Homefield Resort campus. Both the training facility and baseball center are slated to open this spring. Homefield is an operator of youth sports facilities.

Simultaneous with entering the loan agreement, VICI entered into a call right agreement that provides VICI with a call option on the Margaritaville Resort, the Homefield youth sports training facility, the Homefield baseball center and the existing Homefield youth sports complex in Olathe. VICI also received a right of first refusal to acquire the real estate of any future Homefield property in a sale-leaseback transaction, should Homefield elect to monetize such assets. If the call right is exercised, all of the properties, including the Margaritaville Resort, will be subject to a single long-term triple net master lease with VICI.