REBusinessOnline

VICI Properties Provides $400M Mortgage Loan to Caesars Entertainment

Posted on by in Loans, Nevada, Retail, Top Stories, Western

Caesars-Forum-Conference-Center-Las-Vegas

The Caesars Forum Conference Center Las Vegas is a newly opened, 550,000-square-foot meeting and event space.

LAS VEGAS — VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI), a New York City-based REIT, has provided a $400 million mortgage loan to a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) that is secured by the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The deal was set in motion in June when VICI and Caesars entered into an agreement whereby VICI provided Eldorado Resorts with a $400 million loan secured by the recently opened Caesars Forum Convention Center. The loan was conditioned to completion of the $17.5 billion merger between Eldorado and Caesars, which was officially completed in July.

No details on what proceeds will specifically be used for were provided, but the COVID-19 pandemic has created major disruption within the gaming and hospitality industry and forced many operators like Caesars to function at reduced capacity and profit margins.

VICI Properties also agreed to purchase 23 acres of undeveloped land in Las Vegas. Best U.S. Casinos, which covers the gaming and entertainment industry, reported that VICI agreed to pay $103.5 million for that acreage, but did not disclose any specific plans for future development.

The financing bears an initial interest rate of 7.7 percent, has a term of five years and is pre-payable beginning in the third year subject to certain conditions. VICI funded the loan with cash on hand.

The Caesars Forum Conference Center spans 550,000 square feet and includes more than 300,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. The property also offers direct access to more than 8,500 hotel rooms at Harrah’s Las Vegas, the LINQ Hotel + Experience and the Flamingo Las Vegas.

VICI Properties owns a portfolio of 31 gaming properties that comprises more than 50 million square feet of commercial space, 20,000 hotel rooms and 200 restaurants. Caesars Entertainment operates more than 50 hotel and casino properties worldwide under its Caesar’s, Harrah’s and Horseshoe brands.

— Taylor Williams

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  