REBusinessOnline

VICI to Buy Blackstone REIT’s Stake in MGM Grand Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas for $1.3B

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Nevada, Western

MGM-Grand-Las-Vegas-NV

Totaling 6.9 million square feet, the 30-story MGM Grand Las Vegas features 5,044 guest rooms, 850,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and more than 170,000 square feet of gaming space. (Image courtesy of MGM Resorts)

LAS VEGAS — VICI Properties has entered into an agreement to purchase Blackstone Real Estate Trust’s (BREIT) 49.9 percent interest in the joint venture that owns MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. The joint venture between BREIT and MGM Growth Properties was originally formed in early 2020, before VICI’s acquisition of MGM in 2021.

VICI will acquire the stake for $1.3 billion and assume BREIT’s pro-rata share of the existing $3 billion property-level debt. The deal is expected to close early in first-quarter 2023.

Combined the properties total 18 million square feet, with 11,000 guest rooms, 321,000 square feet of gaming space and 3 million square feet of exhibit and meeting space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  