Victaulic Acquires 213,581 SF Industrial Property in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Victaulic, a producer of piping and fire protection products, has acquired a 213,581-square-foot, newly built industrial property in Fort Worth. The developer, Stonemont Financial Group, broke ground on the project in late 2021 with plans to deliver a speculative facility. Victaulic approached Stonemont several months into construction to purchase the shell, which the company then designed and built out to its specifications. Trey Fricke of Lee & Associates represented Victaulic in the acquisition of the property, which features 98 parking spaces, 35 trailer stalls and 38 dock doors. Ann Jaggars and Tony Creme of KBC Advisors represented Stonemont.