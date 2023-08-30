Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
adjacent to the Fort Worth Alliance Airport, with immediate access to State Road 114 and I-35.
Victaulic's newly acquired industrial facility in Fort Worth is adjacent to the Fort Worth Alliance Airport, with immediate access to State Road 114 and I-35.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Victaulic Acquires 213,581 SF Industrial Property in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Victaulic, a producer of piping and fire protection products, has acquired a 213,581-square-foot, newly built industrial property in Fort Worth. The developer, Stonemont Financial Group, broke ground on the project in late 2021 with plans to deliver a speculative facility. Victaulic approached Stonemont several months into construction to purchase the shell, which the company then designed and built out to its specifications. Trey Fricke of Lee & Associates represented Victaulic in the acquisition of the property, which features 98 parking spaces, 35 trailer stalls and 38 dock doors. Ann Jaggars and Tony Creme of KBC Advisors represented Stonemont.

You may also like

IMS Development Acquires 130 Acres in Huntsville, Plans...

Baltisse, Ackerman Complete 307,000 SF Industrial Project Near...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 13,910 SF Retail Strip...

Newcor Negotiates Sale of 8,300 SF Office Building...

Finial Group Secures 6,800 SF Industrial Lease in...

Portman Acquires 169 Acres in West Philadelphia to...

Rosewood Realty Arranges $36.5M Sale of Manhattan Mixed-Use...

NAI Hanson Brokers Sale of 4,232 SF Office...

Standard Motor Products Leases 574,732 SF Industrial Building...