Victoria Industrial Acquires Seven-Building Portfolio in Northern Virginia for $75M

STERLING, HERNDON AND CHANTILLY, VA. — Victoria Industrial Properties, a real estate investment firm based in New Jersey, has acquired a seven-building industrial and flex portfolio in Northern Virginia’s Dulles Corridor for $75 million. Klein Enterprises sold the 308,656-square-foot portfolio to Victoria Industrial, which acquired the assets in partnership with Lincoln Equities Group.

The portfolio represents the first acquisition for Victoria Industrial. Thomas Didio, Jason Lundy, Max Custer, Evan Parker, Craig Childs, Nazario Paragano and John Cumming of JLL arranged acquisition financing and helped facilitate an equity investment from InterVest Capital Partners.

The portfolio, located in Sterling, Herndon and Chantilly, was 90 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Honeywell, Inova Health, Artis, Nightwing and Capital Electric.