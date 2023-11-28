Tuesday, November 28, 2023
The “store of the future” concept aims to create a more welcoming space for all shoppers. (Photo courtesy of Easton Town Center)
DevelopmentMidwestOhioRetail

Victoria’s Secret Opens Renovated Store at Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Victoria’s Secret has opened its newly renovated store at Easton Town Center, a shopping destination in Columbus. The “store of the future” concept aims to create a more welcoming space for all shoppers with mannequins representing a range of sizes, inclusive product offerings and an easy-to-navigate layout. The store also features more efficient lighting and HVAC systems along with low-flow toilets. New fitting room technology, Crave, links each product with the store’s computer system through radio frequency identification tags. The technology enables customers to communicate with store associates from their fitting rooms.

