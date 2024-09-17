Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
FloridaLeasing ActivityRetailSoutheast

Victoria’s Secret to Open New Miami Beach Flagship Store on Lincoln Road

by John Nelson

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Women’s undergarment apparel retailer Victoria’s Secret has signed a lease to occupy 8,000 square feet on Lincoln Road, a high street retail corridor in Miami Beach. Jonathan Carter and Ryan Brodsky of Colliers represented the landlord, ALTO Real Estate Funds, in the long-term lease negotiations. Brandon Nocella of Strategic Retail Advisors represented the tenant.

The store at 900-904 Lincoln Road will serve as the new flagship location in the city for Victoria’s Secret, which is relocating from an adjacent location at 901 Lincoln Road. The specialty retailer is backfilling space formerly occupied by Aerie and Express.

You may also like

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 60,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Duro Hospitality to Open 7,500 SF Restaurant in...

Certares, TMGOC Ventures Acquire The Ray Hotel in...

The Athlete’s Foot Opens Corporate Headquarters, Flagship Store...

Madison Capital Obtains $34.3M Construction Financing for Apartment...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 56,401 SF...

CBRE Arranges 22,530 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s...

Mid-America Brokers Sale of Fully Leased Retail Property...

Philo TV Signs 8,100 SF Office Lease in...