Victoria’s Secret to Open New Miami Beach Flagship Store on Lincoln Road

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Women’s undergarment apparel retailer Victoria’s Secret has signed a lease to occupy 8,000 square feet on Lincoln Road, a high street retail corridor in Miami Beach. Jonathan Carter and Ryan Brodsky of Colliers represented the landlord, ALTO Real Estate Funds, in the long-term lease negotiations. Brandon Nocella of Strategic Retail Advisors represented the tenant.

The store at 900-904 Lincoln Road will serve as the new flagship location in the city for Victoria’s Secret, which is relocating from an adjacent location at 901 Lincoln Road. The specialty retailer is backfilling space formerly occupied by Aerie and Express.