Victory Real Estate to Develop New Retail Project in Forney, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

FORNEY, TEXAS — Dallas-based Victory Real Estate Group will develop The Victory Shops at Forney, a new retail project that will be located on aa 26-acre lot in Forney, an eastern suburb of Dallas. Phase I of the project will consist of 44,000 square feet across four buildings, and the remainder of the development will include 160,000 square feet for Phase II. Tenants will include Kohl’s, Aspen Dental, Jamba Juice, Chiloso Tex-Mex, The Joint Chiropractic, Mod Pizza and My Eye Lab. Construction of Phase I is set to begin in mid-September and to be complete in the first quarter of 2022. DuWest Realty has been appointed as the project’s leasing agent.

