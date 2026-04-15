Vida Begins Construction on 280-Unit Verona Apartments in Fairburn, Georgia

FAIRBURN, GA. — Vida Cos. has begun construction on Verona, a 280-unit apartment community located at the corner of Landrum and Senoia roads in Fairburn, about 20 miles southwest of Atlanta. The garden-style property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with private balconies.

Amenities will include a courtyard with a saltwater swimming pool and grilling stations, a fitness center, clubhouse, coworking lounge and a dog park. The property will also feature a 1,500-square-foot coffee shop open to the public and 5,500 square feet of ground-level retail space.

Vida plans to deliver Verona in fall 2027. The developer also recently closed on construction financing from Parse Capital and a 10-year tax incentive from Develop Fulton, an economic development authority for Fulton County. The design-build team includes Buckhaven Construction Services (general contractor), Dwell Design Studio (architect), Crosby Design Group (interior designer), Gaskins + LeCraw (civil engineer) and B+C Studio (landscape architect).