Vida Capital Nears Completion of 44-Unit Multifamily Project in Bayonne, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BAYONNE, N.J. — Locally based developer Vida Capital is nearing completion of Prospect Crossing, a 44-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Bayonne. The five-story building houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 459 to 1,210 square feet and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplashes. Amenities include a fitness center, lounge, clubrooms and coworking office space. Leasing will begin later this month.

