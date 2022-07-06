Vidal/Wettenstein Arranges $8.2M Sale of Spinelli Plaza Shopping Center in Stratford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

STRATFORD, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Vidal/Wettenstein has arranged the $8.2 million sale of Spinelli Plaza, a 58,200-square-foot shopping center in Stratford, located in southern Connecticut’s Fairfield County. Tenants at Spinelli Plaza include Chase Bank, Family Dollar and Starbucks. The Spinelli Family sold the center to an undisclosed 1031 exchange buyer. Bruce Wettenstein of Vidal/Wettenstein brokered the deal.