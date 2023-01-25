REBusinessOnline

Vidal/Wettenstein Arranges Sale of 32,325 SF Office Complex in Shelton, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Office

SHELTON, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Vidal/Wettenstein has arranged the sale of a 32,325-square-foot office complex in Shelton, located outside of New Haven in southern Connecticut. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 3.1 acres in 1967 and renovated in 1987. Bruce Wettenstein of Vidal/Wettenstein represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Wettenstein also procured the buyer, an affiliate of New York-based investment firm Kirchhoff, which plans to redevelop the property into a self-storage facility.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  