Vidal/Wettenstein Arranges Sale of 32,325 SF Office Complex in Shelton, Connecticut

SHELTON, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Vidal/Wettenstein has arranged the sale of a 32,325-square-foot office complex in Shelton, located outside of New Haven in southern Connecticut. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 3.1 acres in 1967 and renovated in 1987. Bruce Wettenstein of Vidal/Wettenstein represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Wettenstein also procured the buyer, an affiliate of New York-based investment firm Kirchhoff, which plans to redevelop the property into a self-storage facility.