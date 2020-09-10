REBusinessOnline

Video: Alliant Q&A: Lending & Multifamily Opportunities in the Midst of Change

Left: Randall Shearin, Senior Vice President, France Media. Right: Tim Madigan, Commercial Real Estate Loan Originator, Alliant Credit Union.

Tim Madigan, Commercial Real Estate Loan Originator at Alliant Credit Union, spoke to REBusinessOnline about the multifamily market landscape his company is currently navigating. From financing to future opportunities, this brief, to-the-point interview covers what balance sheet lenders have to offer and what influences the Alliant’s lending.

Register here to listen as Madigan explains what Alliant is seeing with activity volume as well astheir outlook for the rest of the year: “Activity has been high. Ever since April we’ve seen a lot of multifamily requests coming in. We’ve surmised that there’s a number of reasons for that: What we’ve seen is that borrowers are starting to look for flexibility. We’ve particularly seen this with newer Class A asset types. Our outlook for the rest of the year is that we think that this volume is going to continue. Multifamily as a top performing asset class. And given the transaction volume, the majority of that volume is in the multifamily sector, particularly with Class A and Class B, so we expect that to continue.”

Q&A sponsor: Alliant’s members-first philosophy has always served them well. With over 80 years of history and more than $12 billion in assets, Alliant Credit Union is the largest credit union in Illinois and one of the largest in the nation. Their excellent online, mobile and phone banking services, combined with their full suite of competitive products, make banking simpler for their 500,000 members nationwide.

More Insight from Alliant Credit Union

Watch “Credit Union Structure Allows Alliant to Finance Deals and Look to the Future” on demand to hear more about balance sheet lenders, expectations for the future and flexibility.

