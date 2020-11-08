Video: Balance Sheet Lending for RV Parks & Manufactured Housing Communities

The manufactured housing community and RV park business (long considered recession resilient) is having a moment in the midst of economic uncertainty. Travel restrictions and a wealth of amenities have further thrust RV parks into the spotlight as an emerging getaway for those cut off from other vacation destinations.

Peter Margolin of Alliant Credit Union talks about trends for RV parks and mobile home communities, the pandemic’s impact on lending, plus recently closed deals. Learn all about the increasing interest in this property type and Alliants’ approach to structuring deals.

Q&A sponsor: Alliant Credit Union is one of the nation’s largest credit unions with more than $12 billion in assets. Working in concert with mortgage bankers, Alliant as a balance sheet lender provides tailor-made solutions for commercial real estate borrowers by offering step-down yield maintenance with open periods, interest only periods and limited to non-recourse on qualified loans, longer term competitive fixed-rate pricing, stabilized to value-add structures, future earn outs and other flexible features that resonate with experienced property owners all as a par lender.

For stabilized to value-add debt structures, Alliant Credit Union should be top of mind. The company lends nationally and targets transactions between $5 million and $30 million, with a $14 million average deal size.

