Video: Credit Union Structure Allows Alliant to Finance Deals and Look to the Future

Acquisitions, Alliant Credit Union, Industrial

Left: Paul Letourneau, Manager of Commercial Loan Originations, Alliant Credit Union. Right: Randall Shearin, Senior Vice President, France Media.

Flexibility and Lending in the Midst of Pandemic

Listen to Paul Letourneau, Manager of Commercial Loan Originations at Alliant Credit Union describe why his company has been able to continue lending in the midst of the pandemic. COVID-19 has forced many capital providers to pull back, but Alliant’s flexibility and adaptability has allowed it to source deals discerningly.

Tune in to hear a concise conversation on what balance sheet lenders have to offer borrowers and how Alliant is able to look to the future of financing.

Q&A sponsor: Alliant’s members-first philosophy has always served them well. With over 80 years of history and more than $12 billion in assets, Alliant Credit Union is the largest credit union in Illinois and one of the largest in the nation. Their excellent online, mobile and phone banking services, combined with their full suite of competitive products, make banking simpler for their 500,000 members nationwide.

