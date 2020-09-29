Video: Trends in Industrial and Flex Properties: Value and Lending

Left: Randall Shearin, Senior Vice President, France Media. Right: Yonah Sturmwind, Commercial Loan Specialist Originator, Alliant Credit Union.

Yonah Sturmwind of Alliant Credit Union gets right to the heart of what makes an industrial or flex property a good candidate for a loan.

Register to watch this brief interview with REBusinessOnline and hear about demand and value in this increasingly popular asset class.

Changing building needs, cold storage demand, underwriting metrics and forecasts related to market appetite for industrial and flex are all covered in this brief and informative discussion.

See below for list of some of the topics covered:

Pandemic impact on industrial space

Asset value assessment

Collections and occupancy

aFuture of industrial and flex properties

Leveraging coverage

Loan candidate needs and requirements

Q&A sponsor: Alliant Credit Union is one of the nation’s largest credit unions with more than $12 billion in assets. Working in concert with mortgage bankers, Alliant as a balance sheet lender provides tailor-made solutions for commercial real estate borrowers by offering step-down yield maintenance with open periods, interest only periods and limited to non-recourse on qualified loans, longer term competitive fixed-rate pricing, stabilized to value-add structures, future earn outs and other flexible features that resonate with experienced property owners all as a par lender.

For stabilized to value-add debt structures, Alliant Credit Union should be top of mind. The company lends nationally and targets transactions between $5 million and $30 million, with a $14 million average deal size.

