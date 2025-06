GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Vidorra will open a 7,879-square-foot Mexican restaurant at 700 W. State Highway 114 in Grapevine, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. According to LoopNet Inc., the freestanding building was originally built in 1991 and was previously home to Romano’s Macaroni Grill. Emilie Paulson of Weitzman represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations Michael Walters of Falcon Realty Advisors represented Vidorra, which expects to open in December.