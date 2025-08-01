Vietnam Cafe to Open Second Location in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Vietnam Cafe will open its second location at 9500 W. 135th St. in Overland Park. Bill Maas of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors represented the seller in the transaction. The Vietnamese restaurant’s first location is at 522 Campbell St. near the River Market in Kansas City. The menu features authentic pho, as well as dishes from chicken, beef, shrimp and vegetarian options. The new restaurant will occupy the 4,075-square-foot former Beef-A-Roo space. The property will undergo construction, with a proposed open date to be determined.