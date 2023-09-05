Tuesday, September 5, 2023
View Living Sells Multifamily Property in Westchester County, New York, for $14.4M

by Taylor Williams

CROTON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. — View Living has sold an 82-unit multifamily property located in the Westchester County community of Croton-on-Hudson for $14.4 million. The three-building property was originally built in 1963 and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Aaron Jungreis of Rosewood Realty Group and Joe Brecher of Gebroe-Hammer Associates represented View Living the transaction. Alan Soclof and Michael Schattner, also with Rosewood Realty, represented the buyer, New York-based owner-operator Unppg Management LLC.

