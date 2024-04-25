Vigavi, Principal Asset Management Break Ground on 728,080 SF Industrial Project in North Houston

HOUSTON — A joint venture between locally based developer Vigavi and Principal Asset Management has broken ground on Westport 45, a 728,080-square-foot industrial project in North Houston. The 42-acre site at 410 West Road is located near the intersection of I-45 and Beltway 8, and the development will feature 40-foot clear heights, speculative office space and 180 trailer parking stalls. Seeberger Architecture is designing the project, and Angler Construction is serving as the general contractor. JLL will market the property for lease. Delivery is slated for early 2025.