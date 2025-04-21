Vigavi Realty to Develop 556,800 SF Industrial Project in Brookshire, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS — Houston-based Vigavi Realty will develop Woods Crossing, a 556,800-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the western Houston suburb of Brookshire. The site spans 36.3 acres, and the development will consist of three buildings that will be constructed in phases. Phase I of Woods Crossing will feature two buildings that will span 156,800 and 96,000 square feet and will feature a combined 40 dock doors and parking for 312 cars and 53 trailers. Construction of Phase I is set to begin in the coming weeks and to be complete in early 2026. Tom Lynch, Billy Gold, Faron Wiley, Charles Herold and Brad Smith of CBRE represented Vigavi Realty in the purchase of the land from Johnson Development, and CBRE has also been retained as the leasing agent for the new development. Ware Malcomb is the project architect; Langan Engineering is the civil engineer, and E.E. Reed Construction will serve as the general contractor.