Villas at Sundance in New Braunfels totals 252 units. The property was built in 2012.
Viking Capital Acquires 252-Unit Villas at Sundance Apartments in New Braunfels, Texas

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Viking Capital, an investment firm based in Northern Virginia, has acquired Villas at Sundance, a 252-unit apartment community located northeast of San Antonio in New Braunfels. Built in 2012, Villas at Sundance features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 931 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, grilling stations, a lounge and a pet play area. Affiliates of Maryland-based Railfield Partners sold the property for an undisclosed price. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of Institutional Property Advisors, along with Ben Kalter of parent company Marcus & Millichap, brokered the deal.

