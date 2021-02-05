REBusinessOnline

Viking Capital Acquires Marbella Place Apartment Community in Stockbridge, Georgia for $52.7M

STOCKBRIDGE, GA. — Viking Capital has acquired Marbella Place, a 368-unit apartment community in the south Atlanta suburb of Stockbridge. The Tysons, Va.-based multifamily investment firm purchased the property from the undisclosed seller for $52.7 million.

Marbella Place, built in 1999 and fully renovated in 2017, is a 351,640-square-foot complex. The property features a pool, two playgrounds, a newly redesigned clubhouse and detached garages.

The apartment complex is situated at 3470 Mountain Zion Road, 13 miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The property has one-, two- and three- bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets and kitchens with both a microwave and icemaker.

