Viking Partners, Bancroft Capital Acquire 412,869 SF Greenwood Corporate Plaza Near Denver
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLO. — Viking Partners Management, on behalf of its fourth value-add fund, and Bancroft Capital have purchased Greenwood Corporate Plaza, a suburban office campus located at 5990 Greenwood Plaza in Greenwood Village. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $38.4 million.
Built in 1981 and renovated in 2015, Greenwood Corporate Plaza features four identical, three-story, Class B office buildings totaling 412,869 square feet on 36 acres. At the time of sale, the property was 57 percent occupied.
The buyers plan to implement a dollar capital improvement plan that will include replacing the roofs and HVAC systems; modernizing building entrances and exterior lighting; reforming the outdoor hardscape; and refreshing the elevators, bathrooms, lobbies and hallways.