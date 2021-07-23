REBusinessOnline

Viking Partners, Bancroft Capital Acquire 412,869 SF Greenwood Corporate Plaza Near Denver

Greenwood Corporate Plaza in Greenwood Village, Colo., features 412,869 square feet of office space.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLO. — Viking Partners Management, on behalf of its fourth value-add fund, and Bancroft Capital have purchased Greenwood Corporate Plaza, a suburban office campus located at 5990 Greenwood Plaza in Greenwood Village. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $38.4 million.

Built in 1981 and renovated in 2015, Greenwood Corporate Plaza features four identical, three-story, Class B office buildings totaling 412,869 square feet on 36 acres. At the time of sale, the property was 57 percent occupied.

The buyers plan to implement a dollar capital improvement plan that will include replacing the roofs and HVAC systems; modernizing building entrances and exterior lighting; reforming the outdoor hardscape; and refreshing the elevators, bathrooms, lobbies and hallways.

