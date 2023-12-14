Thursday, December 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Bellefield-Manor-Bellevue-WA
Located in downtown Bellevue, Wash., Bellefield Manor features 44 apartments.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

VILA Acquires Bellefield Manor Apartment Community in Downtown Bellevue for $16.1M

by Amy Works

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Veritas Investments Los Angeles (VILA) has purchased Bellefield Major, a multifamily property located in downtown Bellevue, for $16.1 million. VILA plans to make cosmetic upgrades to the value-add property, which has already undergone extensive interior and exterior renovations over the past decade.

Dan Chhan, Tim McKay, San Wayne and Matt Kemper of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a local family investor, in the transaction.

Located at 1830 108th Ave. SE, Bellefield Manor features 44 apartments and is situated within a half-mile of the new Sound Transit South Bellevue light rail station, which is slated to open in spring 2025.

You may also like

TSB Realty Arranges Sale of 804-Bed Student Housing...

Tabani Group Buys 107,687 SF Bristol Marketplace in...

Artemis Real Estate Partners Buys 221-Unit Seniors Housing...

Palladium USA Nears Completion of 107-Unit Mixed-Income Housing...

BKM Capital Partners Purchases 451,062 SF Industrial Park...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 11,978 SF...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 61,997 SF...

Bell Partners Purchases 439-Unit Thornton Apartments in Alexandria,...

Otera Capital Provides $93M Loan for Refinancing of...