VILA Acquires Bellefield Manor Apartment Community in Downtown Bellevue for $16.1M

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Veritas Investments Los Angeles (VILA) has purchased Bellefield Major, a multifamily property located in downtown Bellevue, for $16.1 million. VILA plans to make cosmetic upgrades to the value-add property, which has already undergone extensive interior and exterior renovations over the past decade.

Dan Chhan, Tim McKay, San Wayne and Matt Kemper of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a local family investor, in the transaction.

Located at 1830 108th Ave. SE, Bellefield Manor features 44 apartments and is situated within a half-mile of the new Sound Transit South Bellevue light rail station, which is slated to open in spring 2025.